NAS Meridian Winging Ceremony

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Graduation season hasn’t ended just yet. It was a big day for student pilots at Naval Air Station Meridian as they took the stage to graduate and collect their “Wings of Gold.”

It was a momentous occasion over at NAS Meridian as friends and family gathered inside the base’s chapel to commemorate 13 newly winged aviators.

Eight Navy members, four Marines, and one Spanish Navy member all came together to take part in this piece of naval tradition. The ceremony was filled with high spirits, laughter, and most of all great advice from leaders such as Commodore Lanane, who has come full circle remembering when he took part in this very event 24 years ago.

Ranging from Spain to right next door in Alabama, the hard work and dedication these aviators have shown to get to this point knows no bounds. Alabama native LTJG. Victoria Suzanne Den Besten, spoke highly of her time at NAS Meridian saying, “I love my job and if it is anything that anyone is passionate about, I would definitely recommend it, I have had nothing but great experiences. I look forward to my future and being able to tell the world about it.”

WTOK extends our sincerest congratulations to all the of our newest aviators.

