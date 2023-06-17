Physician workforce bill signed by Gov. Ivey

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - A physician workforce bill was signed by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Friday.

The bill is supposed to help with the doctor shortage in Alabama by helping recruit new doctors and retain the ones already working here.

Senator April Weaver said the bill will make it much easier for well-prepared physicians to practice in Alabama.

The bill was a product of discussions with members of the Medical Association of Alabama, who are working to make sure we have a well-prepared and accessible workforce.

It will help recruit out-of-state physicians to practice in Alabama, accelerate international medical graduates who can staff overcrowded hospitals and create an internship program for medical school graduates who are waiting to get placed into residency programs.

Weaver says the programs will mean more of us will have access to doctors, especially in areas with healthcare shortages.

“Hopefully, you will see this take effect in our ERs and our rural health clinics,” Weaver said. “In places where we have formerly seen a shortage of physicians and with this bill and the work that the medical association is doing, we are really going to do some great things in the future for Alabamians.”

Senator Weaver said she supported this bill because of her passion for healthcare. Her goal is to make sure all Alabamians have the healthcare they deserve.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.