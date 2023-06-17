Physician workforce bill signed by Gov. Ivey

Bill intended to help with doctor shortage in Alabama
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - A physician workforce bill was signed by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Friday.

The bill is supposed to help with the doctor shortage in Alabama by helping recruit new doctors and retain the ones already working here.

Senator April Weaver said the bill will make it much easier for well-prepared physicians to practice in Alabama.

The bill was a product of discussions with members of the Medical Association of Alabama, who are working to make sure we have a well-prepared and accessible workforce.

It will help recruit out-of-state physicians to practice in Alabama, accelerate international medical graduates who can staff overcrowded hospitals and create an internship program for medical school graduates who are waiting to get placed into residency programs.

Weaver says the programs will mean more of us will have access to doctors, especially in areas with healthcare shortages.

“Hopefully, you will see this take effect in our ERs and our rural health clinics,” Weaver said. “In places where we have formerly seen a shortage of physicians and with this bill and the work that the medical association is doing, we are really going to do some great things in the future for Alabamians.”

Senator Weaver said she supported this bill because of her passion for healthcare. Her goal is to make sure all Alabamians have the healthcare they deserve.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Kosondra Jordan, 30, is charged with obstruction/tampering with physical evidence in connection...
Shooting victim dies; MPD makes an arrest
Derrickus Graham
Man charged with murder in Tuesday shooting at Old Marion Rd. Apartments
No details were shared of whether the deputy resigned or was fired.
Sollie: Deputy under investigation no longer employed by Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Dept.
A downed tree and power lines on 65th Avenue near intersection with Hwy. 19
Clean-up begins after strong thunderstorms

Latest News

From left to right: Miguel Berry, 29, and Joseph Spring, 31
Hinds County escapee captured after 19-day search
Mayor Lumumba issues local emergency following power outages due to storms
Mayor Lumumba issues local emergency following power outages due to storms
Mississippi Highway Patrol recruiting new cadets
Mississippi Highway Patrol is seeking its future
Graduation season hasn’t ended just yet. It was a big day for student pilots at Naval Air...
NAS Meridian Winging Ceremony
Have ways of getting alerts this Father's Day weekend
FIRST ALERT: More storms & a low severe threat continues this weekend