Singing River Electric sends linemen north following severe Mississippi storms

Singing River truck
Singing River truck(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Electric has sent 14 linemen up to Taylorsville, Mississippi to assist with repairs following brutal storms.

Singing River says their crews will be working with Southern Pine Electric to restore power in the area, which was hit hard the past few days.

An outage count for the area Saturday morning was 25,290.

Singing River has been helping bring power back to more-southern counties that experienced severe weather in the past few days as well.

“Our linemen have been working long hours restoring power to Singing River Electric members after the severe weather, and they are ready to do the same for Southern Pine and their members,” said Singing River Electric General Manager and CEO Brian Hughey. “They will begin work upon arrival this morning and help get Southern Pine’s outage count to zero.”

