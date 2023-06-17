St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church reflects one year after mass shooting

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - One year ago, shots rang out at St Stephen’s Episcopal Church tragically killing three of their members: Bart Rainey, Sharon Yeager, and Jane Pounds.

Now, the congregation is coming together to honor the people who lost their lives. During the memorial service, people sang hymns, listened to a sermon and remembered their beloved friends, family, and neighbors who are no longer here.

“Joy can overcome despair,” said John Burrus, the church rector. “Those words take on new meaning.”

One year after the tragic shooting, Burruss is feeling proud of the way his congregation responded.

“We can’t always control the violence that happens, but we can control our response,” he explains. “We can choose to be committed to caring for each other. We can respond with love and compassion and forgiveness.”

Family, friends, and neighbors honored three of their own who were killed inside the very church in which they now remember them.

A labyrinth memorial was unveiled for the public in their honor on Friday.

“The brokenness being made a place of connection with the community and that’s what the labyrinth will be,” said Glenda Curry, the Alabama Diocese Bishop. “It’ll be a place where everybody can come.”

“Kind of overwhelming how peaceful it is up there,” said Burruss. “Hoping that people will come and sit and pray and if that’s about forgiveness, if that’s about hope, if it’s about renewal -- whatever speaks to people.”

Both leaders says the victims will forever be remembered.

“The legacy of the families, the legacy of the people we lost has been an inspiration for all of us,” said Curry.

“Bart and Sharon and Jane have lived out their faith in such a remarkable way,” said Burruss. “So we commemorate them in order to be inspired and to carry on that message so others can see their capacity to be agents of healing and love and compassion.”

The church just released a new book called ‘The Light Shines in the Darkness: Choosing Hope After a Mass Shooting.’ Burruss says it’s a collection of 44 essays written by survivors, family members, and friends.

