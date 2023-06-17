Storm damage in Jones County topples billboards

Storm damage in Jones County topples billboards
Storm damage in Jones County topples billboards(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Emergency Operations Center had its hands _ and switchboard _ full Friday morning.

After severe weather hit, the EOC received more than 2,000 calls concerning electricity.

The center also received 291 individual incident calls and another six concerning damage to homes.

The weather caused strong winds to down multiple trees and power lines and billboards were blown down as well.

In the city limits of Laurel, the traffic lights were knocked out, causing LPD officers to direct traffic throughout the entire day.

Although damages were spread throughout Jones County, the EOC deputy director Rodney Parker said that only one minor injury was reported.

Parker said there’s a way to report damage, personally.

“The citizens can actually also help speed up that information collection process by submitting those photographs and the documentation that would be needed for the state to look at it to determine whether or not there would be a request for any type of further assistance, either through the state or the federal government,” Parker said.

Damage can be reported with the self-reporting tool found at ms.mema.com.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Kosondra Jordan, 30, is charged with obstruction/tampering with physical evidence in connection...
Shooting victim dies; MPD makes an arrest
Derrickus Graham
Man charged with murder in Tuesday shooting at Old Marion Rd. Apartments
No details were shared of whether the deputy resigned or was fired.
Sollie: Deputy under investigation no longer employed by Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Dept.
A downed tree and power lines on 65th Avenue near intersection with Hwy. 19
Clean-up begins after strong thunderstorms

Latest News

From left to right: Miguel Berry, 29, and Joseph Spring, 31
Hinds County escapee captured after 19-day search
Mayor Lumumba issues local emergency following power outages due to storms
Mayor Lumumba issues local emergency following power outages due to storms
Mississippi Highway Patrol recruiting new cadets
Mississippi Highway Patrol is seeking its future
Graduation season hasn’t ended just yet. It was a big day for student pilots at Naval Air...
NAS Meridian Winging Ceremony
Have ways of getting alerts this Father's Day weekend
FIRST ALERT: More storms & a low severe threat continues this weekend