Transfer portal shaking up USM baseball roster

Christian Ostrander, Southern Miss baseball
Christian Ostrander, Southern Miss baseball(WDAM)
By Taylor Curet
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Just a week into coach Christian Ostrander’s tenure as Southern Miss baseball coach, his roster is seeing some changes.

Four Golden Eagles entered the transfer portal this week:

  • Freshman infielder Creek Robertson
  • Freshman outfielder Bryce Fowler
  • Freshman infielder Casey Artigues
  • Junior right-handed pitcher Holland Townes

USM welcomes transfer Ozzie Pratt from Brigham Young University.

The Oxford native batted .305 with 14 doubles and four home runs in 2023 at the shortstop position.

Ostrander expects to add a few more transfers in the coming weeks.

