Bass Master Champion, Brock Mosley, connects with community at 601 Sports

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Collinsville native and recent Bass Master Champion, Brock Mosley, signed autographs and hung out with locals at 601 Sports on Saturday.

Mosley won his first Bass Master Championship about two weeks ago in Texas. Since he has been back the community has been sharing their excitement with him in many celebrations but Saturday was a chance for him to get out and sign some autographs.

“Like I said, it’s been fun,” said Mosley. “You know, I’m extremely blessed and uh, you know, have this supportive community. A lot of the community around, you know, the Collinsville area, they’re the reason I worked so hard, you know that’s one thing we grew up learning is work ethic. It’s been pretty fun. You know, like I said, just the support of the community has been kind of awesome, and uh appreciate all the calls and the messages and uh, I try to get back to everybody but, you know, it can be kind of hard sometimes- but it’s been a fun two weeks.”

Mosely is getting ready to head to Michigan at end of July for his next contest.

