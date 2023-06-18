Bass Master Champion, Brock Mosley, connects with community at 601 Sports

Collinsville native and recent Bass Master Champion, Brock Mosley, signed autographs and hung out with locals at 601 Sports on Saturday.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Collinsville native and recent Bass Master Champion, Brock Mosley, signed autographs and hung out with locals at 601 Sports on Saturday.

Mosley won his first Bass Master Championship about two weeks ago in Texas. Since he has been back the community has been sharing their excitement with him in many celebrations but Saturday was a chance for him to get out and sign some autographs.

“Like I said, it’s been fun,” said Mosley. “You know, I’m extremely blessed and uh, you know, have this supportive community. A lot of the community around, you know, the Collinsville area, they’re the reason I worked so hard, you know that’s one thing we grew up learning is work ethic. It’s been pretty fun. You know, like I said, just the support of the community has been kind of awesome, and uh appreciate all the calls and the messages and uh, I try to get back to everybody but, you know, it can be kind of hard sometimes- but it’s been a fun two weeks.”

Mosely is getting ready to head to Michigan at end of July for his next contest.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Kosondra Jordan, 30, is charged with obstruction/tampering with physical evidence in connection...
Shooting victim dies; MPD makes an arrest
No details were shared of whether the deputy resigned or was fired.
Sollie: Deputy under investigation no longer employed by Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Dept.
Derrickus Graham
Man charged with murder in Tuesday shooting at Old Marion Rd. Apartments
(Source: MGN)
Crews working to restore power

Latest News

Bass Master Champion, Brock Mosley, connects with community at 601 Sports
State Games of Mississippi hosts youth swim competition
Swimmers dive head first into state games youth contest.
State Games of Mississippi hosts youth swim competition
Scott Berry, Southern Miss baseball
Scott Berry reflects on Southern Miss coaching career