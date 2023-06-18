FIRST ALERT: Severe threat later tonight

We had a strong storm roll through our area this morning with very strong winds and large hail...
We had a strong storm roll through our area this morning with very strong winds and large hail being the main factors. Tonight, we will see another round of severe weather push into our area with multiple rounds of storms that will affect the region.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone and happy Father’s Day we are still dealing with some severe weather across our area that will be continuing into late tonight.

We had a strong storm roll through our area this morning with very strong winds and large hail being the main factors. Tonight, we will see another round of severe weather push into our area with multiple rounds of storms that will affect the region.

Damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and large hail up to tennis ball size are the main threats with storms, but tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Up to three inches of rain in a short amount of time could lead to flash flooding through tonight, with the time of greater threat appearing to be this afternoon and evening.

We also have a low-end threat again on Monday for portions south of I-20.

Tracking the Tropics:

There is a disturbance off in the Eastern Atlantic that has a very high chance of formation within the next 48 hours as we currently sit at a 90% chance of seeing named storm Bret. Make sure you have ways of staying updated as models show all cards on the table for where this storm could go.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
No details were shared of whether the deputy resigned or was fired.
Sollie: Deputy under investigation no longer employed by Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Dept.
From left to right: Miguel Berry, 29, and Joseph Spring, 31
Hinds County escapee captured after 19-day search
Hello everyone, and happy Saturday. I hope you are enjoying the peaceful weather so far because...
FIRST ALERT: We are tracking yet another round of severe storms
Authorities in Mississippi say Quantella Vonsha Towns, 22, has been arrested after her...
Mother arrested in death of 1-year-old daughter after bringing child’s body to hospital

Latest News

WLBT General Photo
Man crashes into building, found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Yazoo County
Once it’s complete, the oral history project will be archived at the USM Center for Oral...
Grant awarded for oral history project on Valena C. Jones School
Bass Master Champion, Brock Mosley, connects with community at 601 Sports
State Games of Mississippi hosts youth swim competition