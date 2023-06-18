FIRST ALERT: Severe threat later tonight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone and happy Father’s Day we are still dealing with some severe weather across our area that will be continuing into late tonight.

We had a strong storm roll through our area this morning with very strong winds and large hail being the main factors. Tonight, we will see another round of severe weather push into our area with multiple rounds of storms that will affect the region.

Damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and large hail up to tennis ball size are the main threats with storms, but tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Up to three inches of rain in a short amount of time could lead to flash flooding through tonight, with the time of greater threat appearing to be this afternoon and evening.

We also have a low-end threat again on Monday for portions south of I-20.

Tracking the Tropics:

There is a disturbance off in the Eastern Atlantic that has a very high chance of formation within the next 48 hours as we currently sit at a 90% chance of seeing named storm Bret. Make sure you have ways of staying updated as models show all cards on the table for where this storm could go.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.