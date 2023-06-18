Grant awarded for oral history project on Valena C. Jones School

Former workers of one South Mississippi school are receiving a special grant to help with an oral history project.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Former workers of one South Mississippi school are receiving a special grant to help with an oral history project.

This funding is provided by the Mississippi Humanities Council. Organizers of the project say the money will help them get to work. The project is centered on Valena C. Jones School.

The team will document accounts from former faculty and staff who were working there during pre-integration.

“It was deep to my heart because I graduated from Valena C. Jones High School and it was closed in 1969 for the last graduating class,” said school alumnus Clarence Harris. “To have this building be a part of the history of the county is very important. To get a marker, to get the building designated as a historical land site is just remarkable.”

Once it’s complete, the oral history project will be archived at the USM Center for Oral History and Cultural Heritage.

