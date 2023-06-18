The James Carter Foundation celebrates anniversary

The James Carter Foundation celebrates nine year anniversary.
By Anna Williams
Published: Jun. 18, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The James Carter Foundation celebrated their nine-year anniversary today.

People at the event reflected on how much the foundation means to them and the positive impact it has made throughout the community.

The whole idea of the Carter Foundation was to create something for our community, so to see it manifest nine years later is a blessing,” said Executive Director James Carter.

Youth involved in the foundation reflected on how it has truly changed their lives.

“It just kept me on track to do positive things and try to bring light back to the city,” said ambassador Dennis Heidelberg Jr. “It’s driven me to help empower people here in my hometown.”

Bring the light it did. Despite the rainy weather, the sun decided to shine throughout the entire Carter Foundation Anniversary celebration, creating a perfect representation of the goodness it brings to Meridian and the surrounding areas.

