Missing man in Kemper County

JASON DEAN VICK
JASON DEAN VICK(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 43-year-old Jason Dean Vick of Dekalb, Kemper County, Mississippi.

He is described as a white male, five feet eight inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Saturday, June 17, at about 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Chisolm Rd. in Dekalb, Mississippi driving north in a 2009 gold-colored Chevrolet Trailblazer with an unknown tag number.

Family members say Jason Dean Vick suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jason Dean Vick, contact the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-793-2255.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
No details were shared of whether the deputy resigned or was fired.
Sollie: Deputy under investigation no longer employed by Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Dept.
From left to right: Miguel Berry, 29, and Joseph Spring, 31
Hinds County escapee captured after 19-day search
Hello everyone, and happy Saturday. I hope you are enjoying the peaceful weather so far because...
FIRST ALERT: We are tracking yet another round of severe storms
Derrickus Graham
Man charged with murder in Tuesday shooting at Old Marion Rd. Apartments

Latest News

The James Carter Foundation celebrates nine year anniversary.
The James Carter Foundation celebrates anniversary
We had a strong storm roll through our area this morning with very strong winds and large hail...
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat later tonight
WLBT General Photo
Man crashes into building, found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Yazoo County
Once it’s complete, the oral history project will be archived at the USM Center for Oral...
Grant awarded for oral history project on Valena C. Jones School