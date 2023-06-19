37K customers still without power after multiple rounds of severe weather

(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Roughly 37,000 customers are still without electricity Monday morning after several rounds of severe weather pounded the area.

Entergy Mississippi reports 29,707 people across its coverage area were still in the dark Monday morning, with the majority of those customers in Hinds County.

Meanwhile, Southern Pine is reporting approximately 7,200 people were without service, with Simpson and Copiah counties being two of its hardest-hit areas.

Outages in Simpson account for 12.7 percent of customers there, while outages in Copiah account for more than 47 percent of Southern Pine customers, the co-op’s website states.

The loss of service is the result of multiple rounds of severe weather that ripped across the state Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, taking down power lines, utility poles, and trees.

Power outages by county:

  • Hinds - 17,921
  • Simpson - 8,725
  • Copiah - 3,935
  • Smith - 7,017
  • Scott - 3,937

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
JASON DEAN VICK
Missing man in Kemper County
Christian Ostrander, Southern Miss baseball
Transfer portal shaking up USM baseball roster
Local family puts storm debris to good use
Local family puts storm debris to good use
WLBT General Photo
Man crashes into building, found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Yazoo County

Latest News

Rainfall totals in the past 24 hours
First Alert: Flood Warning are in place of Neshoba, Sumter, & Clarke county
Come out to The Max to celebrate Juneteenth and Al Wilson Day!
Happy Al Wilson Day
Gospel Celebration at Temple Theatre
Juneteenth celebrations continue with a Gospel concert
The James Carter Foundation celebrates nine year anniversary.
The James Carter Foundation celebrates anniversary