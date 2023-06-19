37K customers still without power after multiple rounds of severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Roughly 37,000 customers are still without electricity Monday morning after several rounds of severe weather pounded the area.

Entergy Mississippi reports 29,707 people across its coverage area were still in the dark Monday morning, with the majority of those customers in Hinds County.

Meanwhile, Southern Pine is reporting approximately 7,200 people were without service, with Simpson and Copiah counties being two of its hardest-hit areas.

Outages in Simpson account for 12.7 percent of customers there, while outages in Copiah account for more than 47 percent of Southern Pine customers, the co-op’s website states.

The loss of service is the result of multiple rounds of severe weather that ripped across the state Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, taking down power lines, utility poles, and trees.

Power outages by county:

Hinds - 17,921

Simpson - 8,725

Copiah - 3,935

Smith - 7,017

Scott - 3,937

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.