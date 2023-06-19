Coach Harris hoping to bring new attitude to ECCC program in year two

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central Community College head coach Betsy Harris’s first season with the Lady Warriors did not go how any first year head coach would want it to.

ECCC only won seven total games. But coach Harris has made a ton of adjustment’s already.

“I have to remember why I came home,” said Harris. “My why. And my why is my mom. And my family. And my why now are these young ladies. Getting them to where they need to be. And that’s my goal.”

The Decatur native is thankful for the support she had had coming back to her hometown. Even though it’s been rough she’s had great support.

Coach Harris graduated from Decatur High School and then went on to play basketball at the University of Alabama. She balled out with the Crimson Tide to say the least. She holds the record for most career three pointers and ties the record for most three’s in a game, with 8.

Her players are learning that their coach is a legend. They are coming together this summer better in the second season under Harris. But they are also doing it in a unique way.

They are competitive and playing with a new swagger that coach can’t get enough of.

Harris said, “You have to have that attitude, you have to have that edge if you’re going to move forward. I would rather it be that way than the opposite way so it’s been fun working with them.”

The Warriors will hit the court later in the fall to begin their new season.

