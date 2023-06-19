Family identifies woman killed during storm in Jasper County, Mississippi

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Family has identified the woman killed during a powerful storm in Jasper County, Mississippi.

A cousin says that George Jean Hayes was killed Sunday night.

Multiple tornadoes swept through the state overnight, with officials in Jasper County reporting one death and multiple people injured.

Jasper Co. officials confirmed 1 death and nearly two dozen injuries after last night’s storms, according to @MSEMA. A Louin resident says her cousin, George Jean Hayes, is the woman who died. She’s asking for your prayers. @WLBT #mswx #SevereWeather pic.twitter.com/TQX79mMNcS — Brendan Hall (@HallReports) June 19, 2023

The Associated Press reports that most of the those injured in Jasper County were taken to the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel between 2 and 3 a.m.

Almost 40,000 are still without power after multiple days of severe weather, which ripped across the state Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, taking down power lines, utility poles, and trees.

A Canton man was killed after a tree fell on his home during Friday’s early-morning storm. He has been identified as 67-year-old Wilbert Fleming.

