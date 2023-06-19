Federal judge says Jackson mayor may have misinformed residents about water quality

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba will soon have to answer to a federal judge regarding comments he made about Jackson’s water quality at a recent press conference.

A status hearing is slated for Wednesday, June 21, before U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate in the city’s ongoing water case.

Wingate called the hearing last week, a day after the mayor held a media briefing to announce a new partnership to distribute water filters to vulnerable citizens.

“This court is concerned whether the mayor’s comments comport with the progress that has been made on water quality by the efforts of the Interim Third-Party Manager, Ted Henifin,” Wingate wrote.

Henifin was appointed manager over Jackson’s water system as part of a federal takeover in November.

Wingate was particularly concerned with the mayor’s statements regarding the “processing efforts” of the city’s drinking water and wrote in a court order setting the hearing that those comments “may have misinformed the public as to the current status of Jackson’s water quality, and the alleged ‘danger’... owing to the alleged presence of various chemicals.”

Judge Henry Wingate orders Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to appear at a status conference to answer questions regarding comments made on the city's water quality. (U.S. District Court)

Wingate was citing comments the mayor made at a June 14 press conference, where Lumumba announced the city was working with United Healthcare and the Hinds County Comprehensive Health to distribute water filters to the most vulnerable members of the population.

“We know for several months now residents have been quarterly receiving notifications about the potential threats based on how we treat our water, and the agents that we use in order to treat our water, [and] the potential threats to... pregnant mothers and mothers who have young children,” Lumumba said.

The mayor said the city currently treats its water using soda ash, and that precautionary notices will continue to go out until the system is switched over.

The city’s soda ash system has been at the center of Jackson’s ongoing water crises for months.

In August 2022 before the water crisis, Lumumba said the increase in boil water notices was the result of switching off soda ash while the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant was being winterized.

He said the lime slurry being used in its place was increasing the water’s cloudiness, leading to the precautionary boil notices.

“So, this is one of those darned if you do, darned if you don’t type of scenarios where we have to remove the tank and go back to the old system of lime slurry,” Lumumba said at the time.

A month later, in September, a class-action suit was filed against the city and others, in part, for designing and installing a soda ash system the city’s water treatment system was never equipped to deal with.

Jackson Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne did not immediately respond to our request for comment on Monday, which was a federal holiday.

Henifin also did not respond.

