First Alert: Flood Warning are in place of Neshoba, Sumter, & Clarke county

Rainfall totals in the past 24 hours
Rainfall totals in the past 24 hours(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday and Happy Juneteenth! Severe weather continues as the southeastern portion of Clarke county and Choctaw count remain under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather. Rain moves in around 12pm lasting through 4pm this afternoon. Use caution on the streets as strong storms came through overnight producing tornadoes and knocking down trees.

Watch for flooded streets as well as multiple counties are under a Flood Warning until Wednesday a 8pm. Since yesterday rainfall totals are ranging from 6-10 inches. Keep your rain gear handy and alerts on with storms are possible this afternoon. Luckily the severe risk zone is weakening. Remain updated with Storm Team 11, stay safe and have a great day.

