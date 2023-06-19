Happy Al Wilson Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On June 19th, The Max welcomes you to celebrate not only Juneteenth but the legacy of the late great American soul singer Al Wilson.

Melvin Cole, legendary Al Green impersonator and nephew to Al Wilson, is one of the people leading the charge on this event. Upon speaking with WTOK, Cole took a moment to thank Mayor Jimmie Smith who just last year declared June 19th as Al Wilson day. This will be the first year the special day can be properly celebrated, and this event looks to do just that. The celebration is free and will be open to the public. Food and refreshments will be available as well. Mel Cole invites all music lovers to come and celebrate the life and legacy of the late meridian native, saying, “Whether you’re young or old, music should still be in your soul”. He and other talented musicians will take the stage to honor the singer through live songs and performances.

If weather permits, the event plans to begin Monday at noon in the courtyard of The Max. If not, the show must go on and will commence inside The Max building.

