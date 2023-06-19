Juneteenth Celebrations continue with a Gospel concert

Gospel Celebration at Temple Theatre
Gospel Celebration at Temple Theatre
By Ross McLeod
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Juneteenth celebration continues in the city of Meridian, and hundreds gather to sing along with and listen to some of many people’s favorite Gospel songs.

There were performances by several local Gospel artists as well as a special tribute to Dr. Charles Johnson. Sunday is the third day of this weekend’s celebration, and the community is excited to see the city take part in this festival.

“I’m very excited I’m excited that the city of Meridian is bringing Gospel to us. Well, it just shows that we can come together with love, unity, hope, and peace. And that’s what I believe that we can always do. And I hope we can continue to do that,” said Tabitha Jones.

Monday night, the celebration continues, as the city hosts the freedom day play at the Temple Theatre. The play will begin at 6 p.m.

