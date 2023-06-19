MEMA: One killed, nearly two dozen injured during overnight tornadoes

There were multiple confirmed tornadoes overnight in Mississippi, according to Gov. Tate Reeves.
There were multiple confirmed tornadoes overnight in Mississippi, according to Gov. Tate Reeves.(WHNS)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There were multiple confirmed tornadoes overnight in Mississippi, Rankin County, Florence, and Jasper County from Louin to Bay Springs to Turnerville according to Gov. Tate Reeves.

Reeves on Twitter Monday morning said “Emergency crews are doing additional SAR missions and damage assessments in both areas now- with drones in those areas where it is impossible to get by vehicle due to downed power lines. Multiple damaged homes and road closings in both communities. Be careful!”

One person was killed and 18 injured in Louin during the storms, according to Good Morning America’s chief meteorologist Ginger Zee. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency later confirmed the death and said nearly two dozen were injured.

