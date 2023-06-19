Meridian has new medical cannabis store

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Threefoot Wellness held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate the opening of it’s medical cannabis business.

Medical cannabis can be used to treat a wide range of conditions and owners of the Threefoot Wellness facility urge the community to take advantage of what they have to offer.

“We are excited today,” said Pamela Chapman, a co-owner. “First of all, today is Juneteenth and we are a sponsor and we want to bring things to the community. We’re just glad to be here. Today is a great day. We want to educate the community of medical marijuana and its uses and we also want to provide them ways of getting cards. We want to show them how to obtain medical marijuana cards. All you have to come by and we’ll be able to assist you.”

Threefoot Wellness is located at 2125 A Street in Meridian, just off the 22nd Avenue bridge.

