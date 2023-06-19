MPD says shooting in Broadmoor ‘under investigation’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police reported Monday that officers responded to a shooting early Sunday near the Waffle House on Highway 493 at Broadmoor.

In its incident report, MPD stated three people were struck by gunfire around 2:18 a.m. The injuries were apparently not life-threatening. News 11 sought information about the shooting Sunday but got no response from Meridian Police.

MPD said only that the case is under investigation.

