JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Emergency Management Agency offers some tips to people who need to file a claim about damage from storms.

First, you should take photos of your damage and call your insurance company to file a claim.

You should also report your damage to the state here and click the ‘Report Damage’ tab. This part is not an application for assistance but helps the state complete a list of damage by county.

FEMA assistance is NOT available at this time.

Here are some Key Safety Tips After the Storm.



