Safety tips after the storm

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency offers some tips to people who need to file a claim about damage from storms.(Kyra Lampley)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Emergency Management Agency offers some tips to people who need to file a claim about damage from storms.

First, you should take photos of your damage and call your insurance company to file a claim.

You should also report your damage to the state here and click the ‘Report Damage’ tab. This part is not an application for assistance but helps the state complete a list of damage by county.

FEMA assistance is NOT available at this time.

