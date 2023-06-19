Safety tips after the storm
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Emergency Management Agency offers some tips to people who need to file a claim about damage from storms.
First, you should take photos of your damage and call your insurance company to file a claim.
You should also report your damage to the state here and click the ‘Report Damage’ tab. This part is not an application for assistance but helps the state complete a list of damage by county.
FEMA assistance is NOT available at this time.
Here are some Key Safety Tips After the Storm.— msema (@MSEMA) June 19, 2023
Be cautious as you begin your clean-up process. Call your insurance company and take photos of your damage. pic.twitter.com/VNjU8ZwO03
