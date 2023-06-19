SNAP replacement benefits available for those affected by recent storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services is reminding SNAP recipients who experienced a power outage for more than six hours due to recent storms to apply for SNAP replacement benefits through the MDHS website or at their local county office.

To request a replacement of SNAP benefits, households must submit a replacement SNAP request to their local MDHS office within 10 days of the power outage date.

To access the replacement request form (MDHS-EA-508), households should visit the MDHS website.

The completed form may be submitted by mail, email or uploaded to the MDHS website using the document upload feature.

The Economic Assistance Customer Service Center can be contacted at 800-948-3050 for assistance.

For more information or a list of available resources, follow the MDHS on Facebook and Twitter. The MDHS website and social media accounts will be regularly updated with the latest response information.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.