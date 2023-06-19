Tornado damages Moss Point homes, businesses, high school campus

There are numerous reports of damaged trees, downed power lines, and damage to homes and commercial buildings in Moss Point.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Severe storms left behind flooding and damage across Jackson County Monday afternoon, but the worst of it appears to be in downtown Moss Point where a tornado touched down.

Eight people were trapped inside the M&M Bank on Main Street. All have been freed and marked safe.

There’s roof damage and interior water damage to several Moss Point High School buildings. The gymnasium was severely damaged and the football field’s press box is nowhere to be found.

Parker Boyd shows us the damaged stadium at Moss Point High School, and updates what other damage is on campus.
Moss Point High School gymnasium following the tornado.
Moss Point High School gymnasium following the tornado.(WLOX)
Moss Point High School sustained significant roof and water damage from Monday's storms. School Superintendent Dr. Oswago Harper tells us what he's seen so far.

The roof is gone at First Missionary Baptist Church on Main Street, and there’s severe damage to the J.H. Williams, Sr. Learning Center.

There are numerous reports of damaged trees, downed power lines, and damage to homes and commercial buildings in Moss Point. Everyone is asked to avoid the area so emergency crews can reach those in need.

The Red Cross has a temporary shelter open at Pelican Landing for those affected by the storms. If you are in need of assistance, call Moss Point Police at 228-475-1711.

Downed trees, roof damage, and power outages. That's what residents along Elder Street in Moss Point are dealing with tonight.
Homeowners in Moss Point are scrambling to clean up damage and check on neighbors after a tornado ripped through town Monday afternoon.

WLOX News will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

Moss Point Mayor Billy Knight says there's storm damage at M&M Bank, First Baptist Church, the Moss Point High School gym, press box, and homes along Dantzler.
Multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, killing one and injuring nearly two dozen. Malary White from MEMA has details.

