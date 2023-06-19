Tropical Depression Three formed Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Depression Three is expected to strengthen and move across the Lesser Antilles by Thursday or Friday. If the TD strengthen it will get the second name off the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season list, which is Bret.

Heavy rainfall, damaging storm surge, and hurricane forced winds can be expected. The exact location as to where this storm will directly impact is hard to specify at the moment, but people in the Lesser Antilles, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor hurricane forecast.

