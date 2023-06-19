Tropical Storm Bret forms in the Atlantic

An infrared satellite view of Bret on Monday evening
An infrared satellite view of Bret on Monday evening(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical depression #3 formed on Monday morning, but it was upgraded to Tropical Storm Bret late Monday afternoon / early evening. It will have to battle some wind shear and some drier air along its path, yet it could become the first hurricane of the season before possibly weakening as it moves into the Caribbean by the first weekend of summer.

As for U.S. impacts (if any), it’s too early to say. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we continue to track this developing tropical cyclone.

