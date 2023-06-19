Ways to save on summer energy bills

Research the LIHEAP program if you need help paying power bills
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Electricity prices for the average consumer rose by nearly 6% in the past 12 months, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Stastics (BLS) data.

A-Plan Insurance created a list of the top tips for saving energy at home to help consumers protect their wallet:

Gas bill

  • Install a smart thermostat to keep a tight control on thermostat use
  • Consider lowing the temperature of water heaters

Electricity bill

  • Turn off or unplug nonactive/unused appliances
  • Turn off lights in empty rooms
  • Hang laundry to dry, rather than using a tumble dryer in the summer months

Water bill

  • Replace your shower heads to significantly reduce water consumption
  • Use dishwashers over sink washes to use less water
  • Take showers instead of baths
  • Fix any leaks right away

For more energy saving tips, download this free guide from Energy.gov.

If you or someone you know needs help paying energy bills, you may be eligible for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
We had a strong storm roll through our area this morning with very strong winds and large hail...
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat later tonight
JASON DEAN VICK
Alert cancelled for man reported missing in Kemper County
Christian Ostrander, Southern Miss baseball
Transfer portal shaking up USM baseball roster
There were multiple confirmed tornadoes overnight in Mississippi, according to Gov. Tate Reeves.
MEMA: One killed, nearly two dozen injured during overnight tornadoes

Latest News

Meridian Police reported Monday that officers responded to a shooting early Sunday near the...
MPD says shooting in Broadmoor ‘under investigation’
FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
A search is underway for missing submarine that takes people to see Titanic
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with China's top diplomat Wang Yi,...
Blinken and Xi pledge to stabilize deteriorated US-China ties, but the main US request is rebuffed
Ways to save on summer energy bills