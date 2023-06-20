60-year-old Utica man goes missing; last seen Sunday

By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 60-year-old Utica man.

According to The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Toney Frazier was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts with light blue flip-flops on Sunday, June 18, at about 12:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Chapel Hill Road in Utica.

He is described as a Black male who is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs 205 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Family members say Frazier suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department at 601-974-2900.

