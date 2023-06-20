Anderson Hospital to participate in crisis exercise Thursday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Anderson Regional Medical Center said it will have a crisis response exercise Thursday morning. It’s alerting the public so people won’t be alarmed by unusual activity.

The exercise will happen in the morning hours of June 22, primarily in areas of the hospital where no patients or visitors are present. Measures are being taken to minimize any disruptions.

The exercise will also involve the Mississippi State Department of Health, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department and Meridian Police Department.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.