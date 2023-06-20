Coach Boyles set to be inducted into MAC Hall of Fame on Friday

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian head football coach Marcus Boyles is set to be inducted into the Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame on Friday.

He is known as one of the winningest coaches in Mississippi but the announcement still came as a shock to him.

Boyles said, ”A couple tears, I’ll be honest. Yeah just very excited. Very honored. You know when you first get into coaching, you look at some of the guys that are one ahead of you that have been selected to the hall of fame and you don’t think it’s going to be you and then your name gets called and it’s just a great honor.”

Coach will be inducted on Friday at 6 p.m.

