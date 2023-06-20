Former executive director of Miss. Dept. of Education dismisses attorney

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The former executive director of the Mississippi Department of Education was expected to enter a guilty plea to charges on Tuesday in a federal bribery case.

Instead, that hearing was postponed, and her attorney is withdrawing his representation.

Cerissa Neal appeared in U.S. District Court on Tuesday, where her attorney said he was no longer comfortable representing her in the case.

“I’ve filed a number of motions and [she] feels I’ve been dishonest with her. I feel uncomfortable moving forward with any plea,” said attorney Dennis Sweet.

Neal concurred, asking District Judge Tom Lee that her request be honored.

A prosecutor questioned whether Neal could afford a new attorney or if one would have to be appointed.

Neal said she was “not certain” at the time.

Lee honored her request and gave Neal until June 30 to notify the court if she has retained counsel or would be unable to.

Neal was one of five people indicted on federal counts related to defrauding the state’s education department out of approximately $650,000.

She is facing 12 federal counts, including wire fraud, bribery, conspiracy to commit securities and commodities fraud, and bribery involving federal programs.

The charges stem from actions that occurred between 2013 and 2015.

Neal previously pleaded not guilty but was expected to change her plea on Tuesday.

