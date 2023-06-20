Joni Crenshaw-Taylor being honored in her hometown

Basketball courts at Velma Young Park will be named for Joni Crenshaw-Taylor.
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One of the top basketball players to ever come out of Meridian High School will be honored by her hometown later this week.

The Meridian Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at Velma Young Park to name the newly-resurfaced basketball courts for Joni Crenshaw-Taylor. The event is scheduled for 12 noon and the public is invited.

Crenshaw-Taylor was an All-American high school player at Meridian, starred in Tuscaloosa at the University of Alabama and is entering her 10th year as a head basketball coach in the Southeastern Conference, currently at Texas A & M.

Crenshaw-Taylor is also hosting a free basketball camp for girls in grades 3-8 at Meridian High School Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

