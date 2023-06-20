Joni Crenshaw-Taylor being honored in her hometown

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One of the top basketball players to ever come out of Meridian High School will be honored by her hometown later this week.

The Meridian Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at Velma Young Park to name the newly-resurfaced basketball courts for Joni Crenshaw-Taylor. The event is scheduled for 12 noon and the public is invited.

Crenshaw-Taylor was an All-American high school player at Meridian, starred in Tuscaloosa at the University of Alabama and is entering her 10th year as a head basketball coach in the Southeastern Conference, currently at Texas A & M.

“It’s inspiring to the ladies and young girls to see someone who came before them to pave the way in basketball or any sport. I think it’s an inspirational deal for the younger generation to know that we do have someone from Meridian that is coaching on one of the highest levels in college basketball, and women’s college basketball at that.”

Crenshaw-Taylor is also hosting a free basketball camp for girls in grades 3-8 at Meridian High School Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

