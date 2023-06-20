Louin standing strong together

LOUIN, Miss. (WTOK) - Recovery efforts are happening in this small community devastated by an EF-3 tornado Sunday night. News 11 witnessed friends helping friends, neighbors helping neighbors, family helping family when returning Tuesday.

The people of Louin are staying strong together by helping and supporting one another. Multiple power utilities are there helping to clear debris, placing new power poles and getting the power back on at structures still standing.

The storm that struck Sunday night into early Monday morning claimed the life of George Jean Hayes and injured at least 25 people, many of whom were hospitalized. County Road 16 was the hardest hit area and had the most homes destroyed.

The last time an EF-3 tornado hit Jasper County was April 1999. There were no deaths with that storm and only three injuries. An EF-4 struck in April of 2011 and 2020. Those two storms led to two lives lost and six injuries.

Preliminary reports show this tornado had winds of at least 150 mph and a track of almost eight miles.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.