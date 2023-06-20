Red Cross shelter demobilizing; Louin recovery efforts, donations continues

The American Red Cross will begin demobilizing a temporary shelter set up in the aftermath of a tornado that ripped through Louin, MS.(Jasper County Community Center)
By Ame Posey
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUIN, Miss. (WDAM) - A shelter that opened in the aftermath of a devastating tornado in Jasper County will close after one more night, but the county says assistance is still available.

1 dead, 25 injured as tornado passes Louin, Jasper County

After an EF-3 tornado tore through the town of Louin Sunday night, the American Red Cross set up a temporary shelter at the Jasper County Community Center for anyone displaced by the storm. That shelter will now close at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Jasper County Emergency Management Director Hudson Jenkins said the Red Cross had, at its highest, five people staying at the shelter. However, the need for the shelter has decreased.

Jenkins said the community center would remain open for donations and other community recovery needs.

Additionally, Louin City Hall will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday to serve as a cooling station for residents and recovery workers.

Currently, the American Red Cross is not issuing hotel vouchers or gift cards, but displaced residents can call 1-800-RED-CROSS, ext. 4, to apply for possible assistance in the future.

https://www.wdam.com/2023/06/19/snap-replacement-benefits-available-those-affected-by-recent-storms/

Several local organizations are also providing supplies, food, water and volunteer services to those impacted by the tornado. You can learn more about where to access these resources or how to help HERE.

