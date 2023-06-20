State officials visit Jasper Co.

By Trey Howard
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUIN, Miss. (WDAM) - A community is left picking up the pieces after a tornado hit the area Sunday night.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and State Sen. Juan Barnett visited Louin on Monday afternoon and toured a county all too familiar with natural disasters.

“It’s tough,” said Barnett. “Four years ago, we had the Easter tornado, and it looks like every year since then, some part of Jasper County has been hit pretty hard with some kind of straight-line winds, tornadoes, or what have you.”

Hosemann said the turnaround won’t be quick.

“This is not a today thing,” said Hosemann. “This is a lifetime thing.”

Emergency teams began the response with a search and rescue, making sure residents were now safe, before transitioning to the cleanup process.

“Our emergency people were here early and quick, so all of that work and preparation means something,” Hosemann said. “And then to have your supervisors show up from here and everywhere else; our senator and everybody are here carrying people out and getting stuff done. This is a community. Mississippi is a big neighborhood, and we will build back.”

