Sunny skies throughout Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Happy Taco Tuesday! Our prayers are with the Louin community as they continue recovery efforts today. Luckily, we are seeing an improvement in weather condition as sunny skies will be over the area, but there is small chance of rainfall later this evening as a stationary front lingers around our area.

Multiple River Flood Warning area in effect until Friday for counties that include Neshoba, Sumter, and Clarke county. Remember to NEVER drive through any flooded streets.

It will be very hot with highs in the low 90s. Check your backseats, drink plenty of water, and take breaks if you have to be outside of a long period of time. Make sure you apply sunscreen and reapply sunscreen as needed. Stay safe and have a terrific Tuesday.

