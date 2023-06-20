Tuesday brings cooperative weather for storm damage clean-up efforts

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Our weather has been wild recently, and it was sadly destructive Sunday into Monday morning for our area. As clean-up efforts are underway, it’s great to report that the weather will be cooperative for Tuesday.

Morning clean-up efforts look ideal as we’ll start Tuesday with sunshine (aside from patchy fog). By the afternoon, clouds will build. Then, eventually, spotty showers & storms will impact parts of our area by late afternoon & into the evening. Highs will reach the low 90s (feeling hotter with the humidity).

On Wednesday (the first day of summer ), an upper-level low gets closer to our area. It could swing a few more showers our way, but highs will cool down into the upper 80s (below average). Thursday brings similar weather, but the upper-disturbance starts moving way by Friday. So, plan for low 90s to return by the end of week.

The first weekend of summer will feel “summery” with low 90s & muggy conditions. Saturday looks dry for now, but Sunday could bring some isolated afternoon storms. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Storm Bret formed on Monday evening in the Atlantic. It’s expected to move towards the Caribbean Sea...possibly entering the Caribbean by the end of the week. It could become the season’s first hurricane, and it’s one that the U.S. needs to watch closely. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

There’s another disturbance behind Bret that has a good chance of developing in the coming days. Storm Team 11 will monitor it, and we’ll update you as it develops.

