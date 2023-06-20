UMMC achieves top designation for stroke care

The Joint Commission, an independent, non-profit organization that sets standards for measuring...
The Joint Commission, an independent, non-profit organization that sets standards for measuring health care, awarded UMMC’s Comprehensive Stroke Center with the certification.(UMMC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center has received recognition for the way it supports stroke patients.

The Joint Commission, an independent, non-profit organization that sets standards for measuring health care, has certified UMMC as a Comprehensive Stroke Center.

The Comprehensive Stroke Center classification is “the most demanding stroke certification… designed for those hospitals that have specific abilities to receive and treat the most complex stroke cases,” The Joint Commission says.

UMMC’s center has state-of-the-art technology and facilities, including a six-bed dedicated stroke unit and a 20-bed neurosciences intensive care unit. Caregivers include neurorehabilitation specialists and nurses who have special certifications in stroke treatment. All of the physician providers have had subspecialty fellowship training specific to stroke care.

“This is recognition and validation of the high level of multidisciplinary care that we provide, and have been providing for a long period of time,” said Dr. Chad Washington, chair of the Department of Neurosurgery.

As a Comprehensive Stroke Center, UMMC deploys a wide range of advanced care, beginning even before a patient arrives at the Emergency Department. Patients are quickly diagnosed and treatment plans created following brain imaging scans and neurological evaluations, and they receive clot-busting medications and surgery when needed.

“This demonstrates that we have the processes at UMMC to make sure we continue to evolve our care,” said Washington, who also is the Comprehensive Stroke Center director.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

June 18, 2023, is a night Elnora Ross will remember all too well as she not only lost her home,...
Louin mother who lost daughter shares her heartbreak
An armed robbery was reported at the Tobacco Shack shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Armed robbery at Tobacco Shack
Sheriff Billy Sollie said a law enforcement camera system spotted a tag number on a car...
Man arrested after wrecking, running on Hwy. 19 South
Meridian Police investigating a shooting near Highland Park
MPD confirmed shooting around Highland Park
Threefoot Wellness celebrated its opening Monday.
Meridian has new medical cannabis store

Latest News

Congressman Michael Guest
Mississippi Republican Michael Guest votes ‘present’ on Schiff censure
Hall wins Gold Glove Award - clipped version
Governor Tate Reeves and elected officials tour the tornado ravaged town of Louin - clipped version
The shooting happened on South Jones Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
One dead in Louisville shooting
News 11 was there to hear from the governor, local elected officials, and residents about the...
Governor Tate Reeves and elected officials tour the tornado ravaged town of Louin