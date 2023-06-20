Wildcats announce new head basketball coach

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DEKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Wildcats announced their new head basketball coach on Tuesday, June 19.

DJ Evans, of Brandon, Mississippi, spent the last 4 years as an assistant coach on Bill Begley’s staff at East Mississippi Community College, before taking the position at Kemper County High School.

Coach Evans is excited to get out there with his boys on the court, but he knows the job of a coach is just as important for his kids off the court.

“They can expect hard work, dedication, and a team that will never quit. That’s what I want to instill in my kids. I want to instill good characteristics, and also instill winning on and off the court,” Evans said.

Coach Evans is no stranger to success, as the All-American point guard helped lead the EMCC Lions to a record of 48-11 during his time with the Lions.

He also helped the Lions reach consecutive appearances in the NJCAA Division I Tournament in 2011 and 2012.

