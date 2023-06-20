WTOK, WDAM partner with Salvation Army for ‘Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief’

Devastation on County Road 16 in Louin
Devastation on County Road 16 in Louin(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two Gray television stations in eastern Mississippi are spearheading efforts to raise money for tornado victims in Jasper County. An EF-3 tornado hit the Louin, Miss., Sunday night. Homes were destroyed and people lost power. George Jean Hayes, 67, was killed in the storm, and dozens were hurt. Ninety people are now without homes.

WTOK-TV, of Meridian, and WDAM-TV, of Hattiesburg, are working together to spearhead fundraising efforts for the people in rural Louin. The television stations created a “Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief” fund with the Salvation Army Disaster Relief Services.

The Salvation Army is responding with emergency aid, providing food, drinks, emotional and spiritual care and long-term recovery services to disaster survivors.

WTOK-TV General Manager Jacque Harms said the television stations are going to do what they do best.

When you support The Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the disaster relief operation you select. The Salvation Army NEVER applies an administrative fee to any disaster gift. To donate to The Salvation Army and the Mississippi Tornado Relief efforts, CLICK HERE.

You may also donate to the “Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief” with your smart phone. Just text to give: MSTORNADOES to 51555.

“The recovery for these WDAM and WTOK viewers will be long and challenging,” said Walker. “Our Gray Television stations are working together through The Salvation Army to help provide much needed immediate relief to those who are just beginning to put their lives back together.”

“We will stand with the people of Mississippi and help the rural community of Louin rebuild,” said Harms. “The people in this region are resilient and strong.”

Scan the code to be directed to give for Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief
Scan the code to be directed to give for Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief(WTOK)

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 102 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

