WTOK, WDAM partner with Salvation Army for ‘Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two Gray television stations in eastern Mississippi are spearheading efforts to raise money for tornado victims in Jasper County. An EF-3 tornado hit the Louin, Miss., Sunday night. Homes were destroyed and people lost power. George Jean Hayes, 67, was killed in the storm, and dozens were hurt. Ninety people are now without homes.

WTOK-TV, of Meridian, and WDAM-TV, of Hattiesburg, are working together to spearhead fundraising efforts for the people in rural Louin. The television stations created a “Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief” fund with the Salvation Army Disaster Relief Services.

The Salvation Army is responding with emergency aid, providing food, drinks, emotional and spiritual care and long-term recovery services to disaster survivors.

“Storm damage like Jasper County experienced Sunday night is heartbreaking and difficult for the people in rural areas where alternative housing and transportation resources are limited.”

WTOK-TV General Manager Jacque Harms said the television stations are going to do what they do best.

“We will share the survivors’ stories and rally support as the community builds again. We will do what it takes to raise money, find volunteers and assist in recovery efforts.”

When you support The Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the disaster relief operation you select. The Salvation Army NEVER applies an administrative fee to any disaster gift. To donate to The Salvation Army and the Mississippi Tornado Relief efforts, CLICK HERE.

You may also donate to the “Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief” with your smart phone. Just text to give: MSTORNADOES to 51555.

“The recovery for these WDAM and WTOK viewers will be long and challenging,” said Walker. “Our Gray Television stations are working together through The Salvation Army to help provide much needed immediate relief to those who are just beginning to put their lives back together.”

“We will stand with the people of Mississippi and help the rural community of Louin rebuild,” said Harms. “The people in this region are resilient and strong.”

Scan the code to be directed to give for Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief (WTOK)

