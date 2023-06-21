Armed Robbery at the Tobacco Shack

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Shortly after 8:00 am Wednesday morning the Tobacco Shack on Poplar Springs reported an armed robbery.

Reportedly are a white male wearing a mask, work boots and a hat came into the business with a gun.

The suspect fled the scene in what is believed to be an older model black Honda.

News 11 will update as more information becomes available.

