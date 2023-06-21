Calvert addresses community about progress made in legislative session

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Legislature was able to turn several bills into law and fund several projects around the entire state.

State Rep. Billy Adam Calvert (R-Dist. 83) said he wanted to inform the public on the projects that were funded, including North Hills Street. This project alone received over $3 million in funding to widen and improve it. But one of the largest projects will have a major impact all across east Mississippi.

“Probably the biggest was the Lauderdale County Career Technical Education Center. I was able to secure $8,000,000 in funding for that; that’s something Lauderdale County needed. They were lacking. They do have a smaller career tech education program, but to have a building, state-of-the-art, like this is going to be was a really big deal for not only Lauderdale County, for east Mississippi,” said Calvert.

Another major project the City of Meridian has been working on for years was able to be completed with some help from the state.

“Sela Ward Parkway was an MDOT grant, but the legislature, I believe two years ago, was able to appropriate $700,000 to help finally finish that. And, of course, that’s a gateway to our city. If you’ve driven down there, it looks beautiful now. Coming into downtown, there has been a lot of restoration going on down there, so downtown is really looking really great,” said Calvert.

Calvert said he’s going to keep pushing for the elimination of the state income tax as one of his major goals for the next legislative session.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.