City of Meridian Arrest Report June 19, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|LASHEENA N WATTS
|1989
|480 56TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
|ELBERT E STEVENS JR
|1991
|2254 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
RESISTING ARREST
|THERESA C BELVIN
|1972
|HOMELESS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|CONTARUS M JACKSON
|1997
|3805 OLD ROCK RD PORTERVILLE, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|TEASHLEY J COLLINS
|1991
|2116 15TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
|ALICIA F YATES
|1986
|1421 26TH AVE APT 4 MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|ORLANDO T STEPHENS
|1998
|1418 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JUWON D BYRD
|1996
|3804 37TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|SANCHEZ M KING
|1980
|2904 8TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2
|SHNEKA S HAILES
|1992
|523 56TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 16, at 6:00 AM to June 19, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:31 AM on June 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3900 block of Royal Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 5:04 PM on June 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3000 block of 40th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 8:03 PM on June 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5600 block of Vally Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:18 AM on June 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Highway 493. Three individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
