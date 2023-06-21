City of Meridian Arrest Report June 19, 2023

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
LASHEENA N WATTS1989480 56TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
ELBERT E STEVENS JR19912254 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
RESISTING ARREST
THERESA C BELVIN1972HOMELESSPUBLIC DRUNK
CONTARUS M JACKSON19973805 OLD ROCK RD PORTERVILLE, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TEASHLEY J COLLINS19912116 15TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
ALICIA F YATES19861421 26TH AVE APT 4 MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
ORLANDO T STEPHENS19981418 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JUWON D BYRD19963804 37TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SANCHEZ M KING19802904 8TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2
SHNEKA S HAILES1992523 56TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 16, at 6:00 AM to June 19, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:31 AM on June 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3900 block of Royal Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 5:04 PM on June 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3000 block of 40th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 8:03 PM on June 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5600 block of Vally Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:18 AM on June 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Highway 493. Three individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

