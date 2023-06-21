City of Meridian Arrest Report June 19, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:31 AM on June 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3900 block of Royal Road. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 5:04 PM on June 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3000 block of 40th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 8:03 PM on June 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5600 block of Vally Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 2:18 AM on June 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Highway 493. Three individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.