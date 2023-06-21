City of Meridian Arrest Report June 20, 2023

Daily Docket 3
Daily Docket 3(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ROYLAND S MCALLIESTER1980918 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
ROGER D JACKS JR19797014 CENTERHILL RD BAILEY, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT X 2
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ZACARRIUS R CLARK19983401 55TH PL MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
UTTERING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 19, at 6:00 AM to June 20, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 4:08 PM on June 19, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2500 block of 67th Avenue Loop. The victim stated he was threatened with a firearm and product was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

