City of Meridian Arrest Report June 21, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 9:53 AM on June 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5800 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:58 PM on June 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 6:33 PM on June 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1700 block of 33rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.