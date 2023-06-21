City of Meridian Arrest Report June 21, 2023
Jun. 21, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CHARLES K JOHNSON JR
|1963
|HOMELESS
|TRESPASSING
|DONALD L MATTHEWS
|1960
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
LITTERING
|EDDIE G HOLT
|1953
|106 CHERRY CT HUEYTOWN, AL
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|SANTARIUS M STIDMON
|1994
|532 54TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
PUBLIC DRUNK
|DASHAWN C HAMPTON
|1995
|5806 MOSBY RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 20, at 6:00 AM to June 21, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 9:53 AM on June 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5800 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:58 PM on June 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 6:33 PM on June 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1700 block of 33rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
