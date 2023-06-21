FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat is expected this weekend

Heat indices will get over 100 degrees this weekend
Heat indices will get over 100 degrees this weekend(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An upper-level low to our east will keep a few showers in our area for Thursday. Highs will also remain a little below the average due to clouds & showers....staying in the upper 80s. However, things change this weekend.

The upper-low will move away, and an upper-level ridge of high pressure (heat dome) will have more of an influence. This will lead to highs climbing to around the average Friday into the Saturday (low 90s), then mid 90s by Sunday into Monday. This is hot in and of itself, but it’ll also be very humid with dew points in the 70s by Sunday.

So, the combination of high dew points and high heat will lead to dangerous heat index values in our area. Saturday’s heat indices will flirt with 100 degrees, but Sunday’s heat indices cloud flirt with 105 degrees (similar for Monday). Plus, showers will be hard to find. So, plan to practice heat safety because this type of heat could make you sick: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat

Tracking the Tropics

We’re continuing to monitor Bret as it moves towards the Lesser Antilles. It has strengthened, and it could continue to do so over the next day or so. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

