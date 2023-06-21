The first day of summer brings unseasonably cool temps & a few showers

An upper-level low brings showers to several states
An upper-level low brings showers to several states(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Summer officially begins (summer solstice) on Wednesday at 9:58 AM CDT. As we start the new season, it’ll actually cool off a little bit with unseasonably cool upper 80s expected for highs on both Wednesday & Thursday. This is due to an upper-level low that’ll spiral over our region, and it’ll lead to more clouds and a few hit & miss showers.

Thankfully, we’re not expecting any severe weather from this system. Yet, a downpour is possible if you catch a shower or a storm (but not everyone will receive rain). Since river flooding is taking place, the mere mention of rain isn’t the best of news. Stay alert if you live near the Pearl River at Philadelphia because minor flooding is likely on Wednesday. For those near the Chickasawhay River at Enterprise, Moderate flooding is expected on Wednesday. Never drive over a flooded road. https://www.wtok.com/weather/

By Friday, rain chances diminish because the upper-level low will move away from our area. However, an upper-level ridge of high pressure (Heat Dome) will begin to have more of an influence...leading to steamy conditions for the first weekend of summer. Friday through Sunday, low-mid 90s can be expected, and heat indices near 100 degrees are possible by Sunday. Get ready for it to “feel” like summer sooner than later.

Tracking the Tropics

Bret is gradually strengthening as it moves towards the Lesser Antilles, and tropical alerts are in effect for some of those islands. Another system behind Bret is expected to become a tropical cyclone.

