Greater Meridian Health Clinic hosts Drive-Thru Baby Clinic

DRIVE THRU BABY SHOWER
DRIVE THRU BABY SHOWER(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A pair of outreach programs partnered up to give back to the community.

The Community Health Center of Mississippi along with AmeriGroup hosted a drive-thru baby shower at the Greater Meridian Health Clinic. The group gave out free baby supplies along with Medicaid, Medicare and insurance information to expected and recent moms.

“We provide the most important information about Medicaid, tobacco cessation, baby and me,” said Maria Morris of Community Health Center of Mississippi. “It’s just so exciting to have a partnership with as AmeriGroup has been with us throughout this journey with our member organizations.”

“Of course today is a community service day for mothers and pregnant women,” said Alanda Longmire of Greater Meridian Health Clinic. “They always need diapers and wipes so it’s a community service for new mothers.”

The Drive-Thru Baby Shower was from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

