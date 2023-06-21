James Hugh Pinkerton, 85, of Silas passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. He was born October 16, 1937, in Silas, Alabama, to James Newton Pinkerton and Grace Powe Pinkerton.

Mr. Pinkerton was a member of the Gilbertown Masonic Lodge and a Shriner. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard during the Berlin Crisis.

Hugh was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed endless hours hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Koen Pinkerton; son, James Randall “Randy” Pinkerton; grandson, Ross Pinkerton; sister, Margaret “Peggy” Pinkerton Cox; nephew, Black Cox (Leighan); and niece, Kim Cox Lucas (Brandon).

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Newton “Snooks” Pinkerton and Grace Pinkerton.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at the Black Creek Cemetery in Silas with Rev. Jessie Griffith officiating. Visitation will be at the cemetery thirty minutes prior to the service.

Serving as pallbearers: Blake Cox, Ben Barber, Brandon Lucas, Chuck Gilliland, John Griffith, and Jeremy Williams.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.