June 21st marks the first day of Summer

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday and Happy First Day of Summer!

The summer heat has already been underway, but we officially kick off the season today lasting through September 23rd. Temperatures are below the average for the first couple of day of summer. Highs will be in the upper 80s, but heat indices will still reach into the mid 90s. So it will still be just as hot.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast with a small chance of a stray shower this afternoon and evening. A stationary front remains stalled surrounding our area. Mainly staying rain free though the day, hopefully you all will start your summer off right and take a dip into the pool. Stay safe and enjoy some fun in the sun.

